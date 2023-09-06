Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Shares Up 6.8%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 12,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 4,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Aenza S.A.A. Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.
Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.47 million for the quarter.
Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile
Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.
