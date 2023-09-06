Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Shares Up 6.8%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 12,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 4,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Aenza S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. ( NYSE:AENZ Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

