Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 7,007 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.