85,410 Shares in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of POINT Biopharma Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on POINT Biopharma Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $854.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

