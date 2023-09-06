780 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $184.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

