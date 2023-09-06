438 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,199,451. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $262.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.23 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.67 and a 200 day moving average of $290.11.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.