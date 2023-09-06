3,684 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE PD opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

