34,502 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,498,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,485,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 445,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 345,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

