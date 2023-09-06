2,799 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Smartsheet Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

