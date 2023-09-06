2,000 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Hill Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 12,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,411,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,312,000 after acquiring an additional 46,561 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,792 shares of company stock worth $7,922,472 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

