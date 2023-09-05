Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,521. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.