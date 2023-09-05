Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,465.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $55.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

