WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) vs. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Head-To-Head Comparison

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 39.37% 12.00% 4.24% Robinhood Markets -49.58% -11.75% -3.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67 Robinhood Markets 2 5 3 0 2.10

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

WisdomTree currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Robinhood Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.66 $50.68 million $0.72 10.19 Robinhood Markets $1.36 billion 7.46 -$1.03 billion ($0.93) -11.95

WisdomTree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors. It also offers In-App Education, a resource that covers investing fundamentals, including why people invest, a stock market overview, and tips on how to define investing goals, as well as allows customers to understand the basics of investing before their first trade; and Crypto Learn and Earn, an educational module available to various crypto customers through Robinhood Learn to teach customers the basics related to cryptocurrency. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

