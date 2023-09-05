WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,751 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,751 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 163.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,985,000 after buying an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

