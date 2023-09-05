WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3 %

BWA stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

