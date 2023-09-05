WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after buying an additional 1,050,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.