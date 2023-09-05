WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in WesBanco by 30.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

