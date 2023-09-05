Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,134,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Patria Investments worth $90,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Patria Investments by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 135.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Patria Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $792.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Patria Investments had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.87%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

