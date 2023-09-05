Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 391,061 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 391,061 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $108,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,324,000 after buying an additional 120,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

SouthState Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

