Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 2,022,350 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022,350 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Harmonic worth $113,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

