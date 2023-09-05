Wellington Management Group LLP Has $99.13 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 551.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,071 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.97% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $99,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,573,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,780,000 after buying an additional 304,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

