Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 212.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $91,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

