Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 17,265 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $95,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.