Warehouse REIT plc (WHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on October 6th

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £357.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 76.80 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.80 ($1.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.64) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

