Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

