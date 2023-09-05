VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,582 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

