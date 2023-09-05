Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $268,659,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $91,795,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 782,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,126,000 after buying an additional 452,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

