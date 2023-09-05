Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 162.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $446.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

