VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

