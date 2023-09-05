Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Hovde Group

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

VLY stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 68,500.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 158.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 242,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

