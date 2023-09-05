Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,339 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

