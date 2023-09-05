Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTN. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

NYSE MTN opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.52. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after buying an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

