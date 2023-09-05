V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 459,425 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Stock Up 3.5 %

VFC stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

