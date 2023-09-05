United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFCS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 254.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Fire Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $33.97.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.27). The company had revenue of $267.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.59%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

