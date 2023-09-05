Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,572,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.