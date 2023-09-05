Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,072 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 773,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 113,081 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,817 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.