Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,506 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

