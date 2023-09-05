Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 429,754 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429,754 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

