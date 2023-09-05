Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,119 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

