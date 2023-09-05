Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 792,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLS opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

