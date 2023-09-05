Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TIXT opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.57. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.