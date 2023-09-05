Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 867 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.