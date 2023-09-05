Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 402 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -209.52%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

