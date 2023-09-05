Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 31,742 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 158,710.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

