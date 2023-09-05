Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 25,267 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 496,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 36.7% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAG opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.11.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

