Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 131 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

