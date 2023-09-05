Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,341,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock worth $320,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.