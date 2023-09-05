Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

