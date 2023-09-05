Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 290.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

