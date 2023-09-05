Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 1,341.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,862 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

