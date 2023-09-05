Toronto Dominion Bank Has $804,000 Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,431 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,481,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after buying an additional 375,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 260,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1,066.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 5,561,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,514,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 322,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.25 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.38%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

